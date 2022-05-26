Le rap américain condamne la fusillade au Texas

C'est la tristesse qui prédomine.

Les Etats-Unis viennent d'être une nouvelle fois d'être touchés par une tuerie de masse dans une école au Texas au cours de laquelle une vingtaine de personnes ont été abattues. Outre qu'elle pose une nouvelle fois la question de la circulation et de la réglementation des armes dans ce pays, elle meurtri une société particulièrement sensible. Parmi les nombreuses voix qui se sont élevées, on a pu s'apercevoir que les rappeurs, qui ont pourtant régulièrement des problèmes avec les armes, ont été parmi les plus virulents et les plus touchés comme on a pu le avec les nombreux messages de soutien postés sur les réseaux sociaux.

Missy Elliot, par exemple, a tout simplement demandé le retour de la paix alors que le monde et le pays vivent des temps difficiles selon ses propres mots.

Elle a été rejointe par de nombreuses personnalités du rap US.

 

 

