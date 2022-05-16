Billboard Awards 2022 : Drake, Kanye West et Doja Cat parmi les grands gagnants

La cérémonie s'est déroulée à Las Vegas.

Dimanche 15 mai se déroulait les Billboard Awards 2022 MMG Grand Garden Arena de Las Vegas présenté par Sean "Diddy" Combs, une cérémonie qui récompense certains des plus grands artistes de l'industrie musicale dans des catégories telles que Top Artist, Top Billboard 200 Artist, Top R&B Artist et Top Rap Artist.

Avec 14 nominations, Doja Cat faisait évidemment partie des favoris et de fait, elle a remporté le prix Top R&B Female Artist tandis que Kanye West a été honoré par les trophées dans les catégories suivantes : Top Christian Artist, Top Gospel Artist, Top Gospel Song, Top Christian Song and Top Christian Album. Drake fait aussi partie des grands gagnants de la soirée puisqu'il est reparti avec le prix du Top Rap Album pour "Certified Lover Boy" as well as Top Artist, Top Rap Artist and Top Male Artist.

Retrouvez ci-dessous la liste complète des gagnants.

Top Artist

Doja Cat
Drake — WINNER*
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift
The Weeknd

Top New Artist

Givēon
Masked Wolf
Olivia Rodrigo — WINNER* 
Pooh Shiesty
The Kid LAROI

Top Male Artist

Drake — WINNER* 
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
Lil Nas X
The Weeknd

Top Female Artist

Adele
Doja Cat
Dua Lipa
Olivia Rodrigo — WINNER*
Taylor Swift

Top Duo/Group

BTS — WINNER* 
Glass Animals
Imagine Dragons
Migos
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)

Top Billboard 200 Artist

Adele
Drake
Juice WRLD
Morgan Wallen
Taylor Swift — WINNER* 

Top Hot 100 Artist

Doja Cat
Drake
Justin Bieber
Olivia Rodrigo — WINNER* 
The Weeknd

Top Streaming Songs Artist

Doja Cat
Drake
Lil Nas X
Olivia Rodrigo — WINNER* 
The Weeknd

Top Song Sales Artist

Adele
BTS — WINNER* 
Dua Lipa
Ed Sheeran
Walker Hayes

Top Radio Songs Artist

Doja Cat
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
Olivia Rodrigo — WINNER*
The Weeknd

Top Billboard Global 200 Artist 

Doja Cat
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
Olivia Rodrigo — WINNER* 
The Weeknd

Top Billboard Global Artist

BTS
Dua Lipa
Ed Sheeran — WINNER* 
Olivia Rodrigo
The Weeknd

Top Tour

Eagles (Hotel California Tour)
Genesis (The Last Domino? Tour)
Green Day, Fall Out Boy & Weezer (The Hella Mega Tour)
Harry Styles (Love on Tour)
The Rolling Stones (No Filter Tour) — WINNER* 

Top R&B Artist

Doja Cat — WINNER*
Givēon
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)
Summer Walker
The Weeknd

Top R&B Male Artist

Givēon
Khalid
The Weeknd — WINNER* 

Top R&B Female Artist

Doja Cat — WINNER* 
Summer Walker
SZA

Top R&B Tour

Bruno Mars (Bruno Mars at Park MGM) — WINNER* 
Omarion & Bow Wow (The Millennium Tour 2021)
Usher (The Vegas Residency)

Top Rap Artist

Drake — WINNER*
Juice WRLD
Lil Baby
Moneybagg Yo
Polo G

Top Rap Male Artist

Drake — WINNER* 
Juice WRLD
Polo G

Top Rap Female Artist

Cardi B
Latto
Megan Thee Stallion — WINNER*

Top Rap Tour

J. Cole (The Off-Season Tour)
Lil Baby (The Back Outside Tour)
Omarion & Bow Wow (The Millennium Tour 2021) — WINNER* 

Top Rock Artist

Glass Animals — WINNER*
Imagine Dragons
Machine Gun Kelly
Måneskin
twenty one pilots
 

Top Latin Artist

Bad Bunny — WINNER* 
Farruko
Kali Uchis
Karol G
Rauw Alejandro

Top Latin Male Artist

Bad Bunny — WINNER*
Farruko
Rauw Alejandro

Top Latin Female Artist

Kali Uchis — WINNER* 
Karol G
Rosalía

Top Latin Duo/Group

Calibre 50
Eslabon Armado — WINNER*
Grupo Firme

Top Latin Tour

Bad Bunny (El Último Tour Del Mundo)
Enrique Iglesias & Ricky Martin (Live in Concert)
Los Bukis (Una Historia Cantada Tour) — WINNER*

Top Christian Artist

Carrie Underwood
Elevation Worship
for King & Country
Lauren Daigle
Ye — WINNER* 

Top Gospel Artist

CeCe Winans
Elevation Worship
Kirk Franklin
Maverick City Music
Ye — WINNER* 

Top R&B Album

Doja Cat, Planet Her — WINNER* 
Givēon, When It’s All Said and Done… Take Time
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak), An Evening With Silk Sonic
Summer Walker, Still Over It
The Weeknd, Dawn FM

Top Rap Album

Drake, Certified Lover Boy — WINNER*
Moneybagg Yo, A Gangsta’s Pain
Rod Wave, SoulFly
The Kid LAROI, F*ck Love
Ye, Donda

Top Billboard 200 Album

Adele, 30
Doja Cat, Planet Her
Drake, Certified Lover Boy
Morgan Wallen, Dangerous: The Double Album
Olivia Rodrigo, SOUR — WINNER*

Top Hot 100 Song

Doja Cat f. SZA, “Kiss Me More”
Dua Lipa, “Levitating”
Olivia Rodrigo, “good 4 u”
The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber, “Stay” — WINNER*
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, “Save Your Tears”

Top Streaming Song

Dua Lipa, “Levitating”
Glass Animals, “Heat Waves”
Olivia Rodrigo, “good 4 u”
The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber, “Stay” — WINNER*
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, “Save Your Tears”

Top Selling Song

BTS, “Butter” — WINNER* 
BTS, “Permission to Dance”
Dua Lipa, “Levitating”
Ed Sheeran, “Bad Habits”
Walker Hayes, “Fancy Like”

Top Radio Song

Dua Lipa, “Levitating”  — WINNER*
Ed Sheeran, “Bad Habits”
Olivia Rodrigo, “good 4 u”
The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber, “Stay”
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, “Save Your Tears”

Top Collaboration

Doja Cat f. SZA, “Kiss Me More”
Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & GIVĒON, “Peaches”
Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, “Industry Baby”
The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber, “Stay” — WINNER*
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, “Save Your Tears”

Top Billboard Global 200 Song

Dua Lipa, “Levitating”
Ed Sheeran, “Bad Habits”
Olivia Rodrigo, “good 4 u”
The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber, “Stay” — WINNER* 
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, “Save Your Tears”

Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Song 

BTS, “Butter”
Ed Sheeran, “Bad Habits”
Lil Nas X, “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)”
The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber, “Stay” — WINNER*
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, “Save Your Tears”

Top Viral Song

Doja Cat f. SZA, “Kiss Me More” — WINNER*
Gayle, “Abcdefu”
Glass Animals, “Heat Waves”
Masked Wolf, “Astronaut In The Ocean”
Walker Hayes, “Fancy Like”

Top R&B Song

Doja Cat & The Weeknd, “You Right”
Givēon, “Heartbreak Anniversary”
Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & Givēon, “Peaches”
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak), “Leave the Door Open” — WINNER*
WizKid ft. Justin Bieber & Tems, “Essence”

Top Rap Song

Drake ft. 21 Savage, Project Pat, “Knife Talk”
Drake ft. Future & Young Thug, “Way 2 Sexy”
Lil Nas X f. Jack Harlow, “Industry Baby” — WINNER*
Masked Wolf, “Astronaut In The Ocean”
Polo G, “Rapstar”

Top Christian Song

Anne Wilson, “My Jesus”
Ye, “Hurricane” — WINNER* 
Ye, “Moon”
Ye, “Off The Grid”
Ye, “Praise God”

Top Gospel Song

Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music ft. Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine, “Jireh”
Ye, “Hurricane” — WINNER* 
Ye, “Moon”
Ye, “Off the Grid”
Ye, “Praise God”

