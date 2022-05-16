Billboard Awards 2022 : Drake, Kanye West et Doja Cat parmi les grands gagnants

Dimanche 15 mai se déroulait les Billboard Awards 2022 MMG Grand Garden Arena de Las Vegas présenté par Sean "Diddy" Combs, une cérémonie qui récompense certains des plus grands artistes de l'industrie musicale dans des catégories telles que Top Artist, Top Billboard 200 Artist, Top R&B Artist et Top Rap Artist.
Avec 14 nominations, Doja Cat faisait évidemment partie des favoris et de fait, elle a remporté le prix Top R&B Female Artist tandis que Kanye West a été honoré par les trophées dans les catégories suivantes : Top Christian Artist, Top Gospel Artist, Top Gospel Song, Top Christian Song and Top Christian Album. Drake fait aussi partie des grands gagnants de la soirée puisqu'il est reparti avec le prix du Top Rap Album pour "Certified Lover Boy" as well as Top Artist, Top Rap Artist and Top Male Artist.
Retrouvez ci-dessous la liste complète des gagnants.
Top Artist
Top New Artist
Top Male Artist
Top Female Artist
Top Duo/Group
Top Billboard 200 Artist
Top Hot 100 Artist
Top Streaming Songs Artist
Top Song Sales Artist
Top Radio Songs Artist
Top Billboard Global 200 Artist
Top Billboard Global Artist
Top Tour
Top R&B Artist
Top R&B Male Artist
Top R&B Female Artist
Top R&B Tour
Top Rap Artist
Top Rap Male Artist
Top Rap Female Artist
Top Rap Tour
Top Rock Artist
Top Latin Artist
Top Latin Male Artist
Top Latin Female Artist
Top Latin Duo/Group
Top Latin Tour
Top Christian Artist
Top Gospel Artist
Top R&B Album
Doja Cat, Planet Her — WINNER*
Givēon, When It’s All Said and Done… Take Time
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak), An Evening With Silk Sonic
Summer Walker, Still Over It
The Weeknd, Dawn FM
Top Rap Album
Drake, Certified Lover Boy — WINNER*
Moneybagg Yo, A Gangsta’s Pain
Rod Wave, SoulFly
The Kid LAROI, F*ck Love
Ye, Donda
Top Billboard 200 Album
Adele, 30
Doja Cat, Planet Her
Drake, Certified Lover Boy
Morgan Wallen, Dangerous: The Double Album
Olivia Rodrigo, SOUR — WINNER*
Top Hot 100 Song
Doja Cat f. SZA, “Kiss Me More”
Dua Lipa, “Levitating”
Olivia Rodrigo, “good 4 u”
The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber, “Stay” — WINNER*
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, “Save Your Tears”
Top Streaming Song
Dua Lipa, “Levitating”
Glass Animals, “Heat Waves”
Olivia Rodrigo, “good 4 u”
The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber, “Stay” — WINNER*
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, “Save Your Tears”
Top Selling Song
BTS, “Butter” — WINNER*
BTS, “Permission to Dance”
Dua Lipa, “Levitating”
Ed Sheeran, “Bad Habits”
Walker Hayes, “Fancy Like”
Top Radio Song
Dua Lipa, “Levitating” — WINNER*
Ed Sheeran, “Bad Habits”
Olivia Rodrigo, “good 4 u”
The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber, “Stay”
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, “Save Your Tears”
Top Collaboration
Doja Cat f. SZA, “Kiss Me More”
Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & GIVĒON, “Peaches”
Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, “Industry Baby”
The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber, “Stay” — WINNER*
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, “Save Your Tears”
Top Billboard Global 200 Song
Dua Lipa, “Levitating”
Ed Sheeran, “Bad Habits”
Olivia Rodrigo, “good 4 u”
The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber, “Stay” — WINNER*
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, “Save Your Tears”
Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Song
BTS, “Butter”
Ed Sheeran, “Bad Habits”
Lil Nas X, “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)”
The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber, “Stay” — WINNER*
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, “Save Your Tears”
Top Viral Song
Doja Cat f. SZA, “Kiss Me More” — WINNER*
Gayle, “Abcdefu”
Glass Animals, “Heat Waves”
Masked Wolf, “Astronaut In The Ocean”
Walker Hayes, “Fancy Like”
Top R&B Song
Doja Cat & The Weeknd, “You Right”
Givēon, “Heartbreak Anniversary”
Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & Givēon, “Peaches”
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak), “Leave the Door Open” — WINNER*
WizKid ft. Justin Bieber & Tems, “Essence”
Top Rap Song
Drake ft. 21 Savage, Project Pat, “Knife Talk”
Drake ft. Future & Young Thug, “Way 2 Sexy”
Lil Nas X f. Jack Harlow, “Industry Baby” — WINNER*
Masked Wolf, “Astronaut In The Ocean”
Polo G, “Rapstar”
Top Christian Song
Anne Wilson, “My Jesus”
Ye, “Hurricane” — WINNER*
Ye, “Moon”
Ye, “Off The Grid”
Ye, “Praise God”
Top Gospel Song
Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music ft. Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine, “Jireh”
Ye, “Hurricane” — WINNER*
Ye, “Moon”
Ye, “Off the Grid”
Ye, “Praise God”