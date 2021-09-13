MTV VMA : découvrez le palmarès et les meilleurs moments de live

Une belle cérémonie.

Hier soir s'est déroulée une cérémonie majeure aux Etats-Unis, les MTV Video Music Awards. Cette année, c 'était une édition particulière puisque tout le monde, artistes et public ont pu se retrouver en chair en os. Terminées les remises de prix en distanciel, la cérémonie s'est déroulée en live au Barclays Center de Brooklyn à New York. Madonna a introduit le show (et de quelle manière) tandis que Doja Cat a joué la parfaite maitresse de cérémonie. Si, en général, le rap n'est pas le principal style de musique récompensé puisque l'édition 2021 a couronné Justin Bieber et Olivia Rodrigo repartis avec plusieurs prix chacun, les artistes dit urbains n'ont pas à rougir de leur participation.

Lil Nas X a notamment remporté le prestigieux Awards du clip de l'année avec "Montero". Evidemment, il a également reçu d'autres prix pour cette vidéo déjantée comme celui de la meilleure réalisation et des meilleurs effets visuels. Doja Cat, en plus de présenter le show, a également été récompensée par l'Award de la meilleure collaboration pour son morceau avec SZA, "Kiss Me More”. Travis Scott est rentré chez lui avec le prix de la meilleure vidéo hip-hop pour son tube "Franchise" sur lequel on retrouve aussi Young Thug & M.I.A. Sans trop de surprise, Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak aka Silk Sonic ont remporté le prix de la meilleure vidéo R&B pour “Leave the Door Open”.

Découvrez ci-dessous le palmarès de la soirée des MTV VMA :

VIDÉO DE L'ANNÉE

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”

DJ Khaled ft. Drake – “Popstar” (starring Justin Bieber)

Doja Cat ft. SZA – “Kiss Me More”

Ed Sheeran – “Bad Habits”

GAGNANT : Lil Nas X – “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”

The Weeknd – “Save Your Tears”



ARTISTE DE L'ANNÉE

Ariana Grande

Doja Cat

GAGNANT : Justin Bieber

Megan Thee Stallion

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift



MEILLEUR NOUVEL ARTISTE

24kGoldn

Giveon

The Kid LAROI

GAGNANTE : Olivia Rodrigo

Polo G

Saweetie



CHANSON DE L'ANNÉE

24kGoldn ft. Iann Dior – “Mood”

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic – “Leave the Door Open”

BTS – “Dynamite”

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”

Dua Lipa – “Levitating”

GAGNANTE : Olivia Rodrigo – “Drivers License”



MTV PERFORMANCE PUSH

Wallows – "Are You Bored Yet?"

Ashnikko – "Daisy"

SAINt JHN – "Gorgeous"

24kGoldn – "Coco"

JC Stewart – "Break My Heart"

Latto – "Sex Lies"

Madison Beer – "Selfish"

The Kid LAROI – "Without You"

GAGNANTE : Olivia Rodrigo – "drivers license"

girl in red "Serotonin"

Fousheé – "my slime"

jxdn – “Think About Me”



MEILLEURE COLLABORATION

24kGoldn ft. Iann Dior – “Mood”

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”

GAGNANTES : Doja Cat ft. SZA – “Kiss Me More”

Drake ft. Lil Durk – “Laugh Now Cry Later”

Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon – “Peaches”

Miley Cyrus ft. Dua Lipa – “Prisoner”



MEILLEURE VIDÉO POP

Ariana Grande – “Positions”

Billie Eilish – “Therefore I Am”

BTS – “Butter”

Harry Styles – “Treat People With Kindness”

GAGNANT : Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon – “Peaches”

Olivia Rodrigo – “Good 4 U”

Shawn Mendes – “Wonder”

Taylor Swift – “Willow”



MEILLEURE VIDÉO HIP-HOP

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”

Drake ft. Lil Durk – “Laugh Now Cry Later”

Lil Baby ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “On Me (remix)”

Moneybagg Yo – “Said Sum”

Polo G – “RAPSTAR”

GAGNANTS : Travis Scott ft. Young Thug & M.I.A. – “Franchise”



MEILLEURE VIDÉO R&B

Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, SAINt JHN, WizKid – “Brown Skin Girl”

GAGNANTS : Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic – “Leave the Door Open”

Chris Brown and Young Thug – “Go Crazy”

Giveon – “Heartbreak Anniversary”

H.E.R. ft. Chris Brown – “Come Through”

SZA – “Good Days”



MEILLEURE VIDÉO ROCK

Evanescence – “Use My Voice”

Foo Fighters – “Shame Shame”

GAGNANT : John Mayer – “Last Train Home”

The Killers – “My Own Soul's Warning”

Kings Of Leon – “The Bandit”

Lenny Kravitz – “Raise Vibration”



MEILLEURE VIDÉO ALTERNATIVE

Bleachers – “Stop Making This Hurt”

Glass Animals – “Heat Waves”

Imagine Dragons – “Follow You”

GAGNANTS : Machine Gun Kelly ft. Blackbear – “My Ex’s Best Friend”

Twenty One Pilots – “Shy Away”

Willow ft. Travis Barker – “Transparent Soul”



MEILLEURE VIDÉO LATINO

Bad Bunny x Jhay Cortez – “Dákiti”

GAGNANTES : Billie Eilish & ROSALÍA – “Lo Vas A Olvidar”

Black Eyed Peas and Shakira – “Girl Like Me”

J. Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny, Tainy – “Un Dia (One Day)”

Karol G – “Bichota”

Maluma – “Hawái”



MEILLEURE VIDÉO K-POP

(G)I-DLE – “DUMDi DUMDi”

BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez – “Ice Cream”

GAGNANT : BTS – “Butter”

Monsta X – “Gambler”

SEVENTEEN – “Ready to love”

TWICE – “Alcohol-Free”



MEILLEURE VIDÉO ENGAGÉE

GAGNANTE : Billie Eilish – “Your Power”

Demi Lovato – “Dancing With the Devil”

H.E.R. – “Fight For You”

Kane Brown – “Worldwide Beautiful”

Lil Nas X – “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”

Pharrell Williams ft. Jay-Z – “Entrepreneur”



MEILLEURE RÉALISATION

Billie Eilish – “Your Power” – Réalisé par : Billie Eilish

DJ Khaled ft. Drake – “Popstar” (starring Justin Bieber) – Réalisé par: Julien Christian Lutz aka Director X

GAGNANT : Lil Nas X – “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” – Réalisé par: Lil Nas X and Tanu Muino

Taylor Swift – “Willow” – Réalisé par: Taylor Swift

Travis Scott ft. Young Thug & M.I.A – “Franchise” – Réalisé par: Travis Scott

Tyler, The Creator – “Lumberjack” – Réalisé par: Wolf Haley



MEILLEURE CINÉMATOGRAPHIE

GAGNANTS : Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, SAINt JHN, WizKid – “Brown Skin Girl” – Benoit Soler, Malik H. Sayeed, Mohammed Atta Ahmed, Santiago Gonzalez, Ryan Helfant

Billie Eilish – “Therefore I Am” – Rob Witt

Foo Fighters – “Shame Shame” – Santiago Gonzalez

Justin Bieber ft. Chance The Rapper – “Holy” – Elias Talbot

Lady Gaga – “911” – Jeff Cronenweth

Lorde – “Solar Power” – Andrew Stroud



MEILLEURE DIRECTION ARTISTIQUE

Beyoncé, Shatta Wale, Major Lazer – “Already” – Susan Linns, Gerard Santos

Ed Sheeran – “Bad Habits” – Alison Dominitz

Lady Gaga – “911” – Tom Foden, Peter Andrus

Lil Nas X – “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” – John Richoux

GAGNANTES : Saweetie ft. Doja Cat – “Best Friend” – Art Haynes

Taylor Swift – “willow” – Ethan Tobman, Regina Fernandez



MEILLEURS EFFETS VISUELS

Bella Poarch – “Build a Bitch” – Andrew Donoho, Denhov Visuals, Denis Strahhov, Rein Jakobson, Vahur Kuusk, Tatjana Pavlik, Yekaterina Vetrova

Coldplay – “Higher Power” – Mathematic

Doja Cat & The Weeknd – “You Right” – La Pac, Anthony Lestremau, Julien Missaire, Petr Shkolniy, Alexi Bailla, Micha Sher, Antoine Hache, Mikros MPC, Nicolas Huget, Guillaume Ho Tsong Fang, Benjamin Lenfant, Stephane Pivron, MPC Bangalore, Chanakya Chander, Raju Ganesh, David Rouxel

Glass Animals – “Tangerine” – Ronan Fourreau

GAGNANT : Lil Nas X – “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” – Mathematic

P!NK – “All I Know So Far” – Dave Meyers, Freenjoy Inc



MEILLEURE CHORÉGRAPHIE

Ariana Grande – “34+35” – Choreography by: Brian Nicholson & Scott Nicholson

BTS – “Butter” – Choreography by: Son Sung Deuk with BHM Performance Directing Team

Ed Sheeran – “Bad Habits” – Choreography by: Natricia Bernard

Foo Fighters – “Shame Shame” – Choreography by: Nina McNeely

GAGNANT : Harry Styles – “Treat People With Kindness” – Choreography by: Paul Roberts

Marshmello & Halsey – “Be Kind” – Choreography by: Dani Vitale



MEILLEUR MONTAGE

GAGNANTS : Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic – “Leave the Door Open”

BTS – “Butter”

Drake – “What's Next”

Harry Styles – “Treat People With Kindness”

Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon – “Peaches”

Miley Cyrus ft. Dua Lipa – “Prisoner”