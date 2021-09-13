MTV VMA : découvrez le palmarès et les meilleurs moments de live

Hier soir s'est déroulée une cérémonie majeure aux Etats-Unis, les MTV Video Music Awards. Cette année, c 'était une édition particulière puisque tout le monde, artistes et public ont pu se retrouver en chair en os. Terminées les remises de prix en distanciel, la cérémonie s'est déroulée en live au Barclays Center de Brooklyn à New York. Madonna a introduit le show (et de quelle manière) tandis que Doja Cat a joué la parfaite maitresse de cérémonie. Si, en général, le rap n'est pas le principal style de musique récompensé puisque l'édition 2021 a couronné Justin Bieber et Olivia Rodrigo repartis avec plusieurs prix chacun, les artistes dit urbains n'ont pas à rougir de leur participation.
Lil Nas X a notamment remporté le prestigieux Awards du clip de l'année avec "Montero". Evidemment, il a également reçu d'autres prix pour cette vidéo déjantée comme celui de la meilleure réalisation et des meilleurs effets visuels. Doja Cat, en plus de présenter le show, a également été récompensée par l'Award de la meilleure collaboration pour son morceau avec SZA, "Kiss Me More”. Travis Scott est rentré chez lui avec le prix de la meilleure vidéo hip-hop pour son tube "Franchise" sur lequel on retrouve aussi Young Thug & M.I.A. Sans trop de surprise, Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak aka Silk Sonic ont remporté le prix de la meilleure vidéo R&B pour “Leave the Door Open”.
Découvrez ci-dessous le palmarès de la soirée des MTV VMA :
VIDÉO DE L'ANNÉE
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”
DJ Khaled ft. Drake – “Popstar” (starring Justin Bieber)
Doja Cat ft. SZA – “Kiss Me More”
Ed Sheeran – “Bad Habits”
GAGNANT : Lil Nas X – “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”
The Weeknd – “Save Your Tears”
ARTISTE DE L'ANNÉE
Ariana Grande
Doja Cat
GAGNANT : Justin Bieber
Megan Thee Stallion
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift
MEILLEUR NOUVEL ARTISTE
24kGoldn
Giveon
The Kid LAROI
GAGNANTE : Olivia Rodrigo
Polo G
Saweetie
CHANSON DE L'ANNÉE
24kGoldn ft. Iann Dior – “Mood”
Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic – “Leave the Door Open”
BTS – “Dynamite”
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”
Dua Lipa – “Levitating”
GAGNANTE : Olivia Rodrigo – “Drivers License”
MTV PERFORMANCE PUSH
Wallows – "Are You Bored Yet?"
Ashnikko – "Daisy"
SAINt JHN – "Gorgeous"
24kGoldn – "Coco"
JC Stewart – "Break My Heart"
Latto – "Sex Lies"
Madison Beer – "Selfish"
The Kid LAROI – "Without You"
GAGNANTE : Olivia Rodrigo – "drivers license"
girl in red "Serotonin"
Fousheé – "my slime"
jxdn – “Think About Me”
MEILLEURE COLLABORATION
24kGoldn ft. Iann Dior – “Mood”
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”
GAGNANTES : Doja Cat ft. SZA – “Kiss Me More”
Drake ft. Lil Durk – “Laugh Now Cry Later”
Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon – “Peaches”
Miley Cyrus ft. Dua Lipa – “Prisoner”
MEILLEURE VIDÉO POP
Ariana Grande – “Positions”
Billie Eilish – “Therefore I Am”
BTS – “Butter”
Harry Styles – “Treat People With Kindness”
GAGNANT : Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon – “Peaches”
Olivia Rodrigo – “Good 4 U”
Shawn Mendes – “Wonder”
Taylor Swift – “Willow”
MEILLEURE VIDÉO HIP-HOP
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”
Drake ft. Lil Durk – “Laugh Now Cry Later”
Lil Baby ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “On Me (remix)”
Moneybagg Yo – “Said Sum”
Polo G – “RAPSTAR”
GAGNANTS : Travis Scott ft. Young Thug & M.I.A. – “Franchise”
MEILLEURE VIDÉO R&B
Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, SAINt JHN, WizKid – “Brown Skin Girl”
GAGNANTS : Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic – “Leave the Door Open”
Chris Brown and Young Thug – “Go Crazy”
Giveon – “Heartbreak Anniversary”
H.E.R. ft. Chris Brown – “Come Through”
SZA – “Good Days”
MEILLEURE VIDÉO ROCK
Evanescence – “Use My Voice”
Foo Fighters – “Shame Shame”
GAGNANT : John Mayer – “Last Train Home”
The Killers – “My Own Soul's Warning”
Kings Of Leon – “The Bandit”
Lenny Kravitz – “Raise Vibration”
MEILLEURE VIDÉO ALTERNATIVE
Bleachers – “Stop Making This Hurt”
Glass Animals – “Heat Waves”
Imagine Dragons – “Follow You”
GAGNANTS : Machine Gun Kelly ft. Blackbear – “My Ex’s Best Friend”
Twenty One Pilots – “Shy Away”
Willow ft. Travis Barker – “Transparent Soul”
MEILLEURE VIDÉO LATINO
Bad Bunny x Jhay Cortez – “Dákiti”
GAGNANTES : Billie Eilish & ROSALÍA – “Lo Vas A Olvidar”
Black Eyed Peas and Shakira – “Girl Like Me”
J. Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny, Tainy – “Un Dia (One Day)”
Karol G – “Bichota”
Maluma – “Hawái”
MEILLEURE VIDÉO K-POP
(G)I-DLE – “DUMDi DUMDi”
BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez – “Ice Cream”
GAGNANT : BTS – “Butter”
Monsta X – “Gambler”
SEVENTEEN – “Ready to love”
TWICE – “Alcohol-Free”
MEILLEURE VIDÉO ENGAGÉE
GAGNANTE : Billie Eilish – “Your Power”
Demi Lovato – “Dancing With the Devil”
H.E.R. – “Fight For You”
Kane Brown – “Worldwide Beautiful”
Lil Nas X – “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”
Pharrell Williams ft. Jay-Z – “Entrepreneur”
MEILLEURE RÉALISATION
Billie Eilish – “Your Power” – Réalisé par : Billie Eilish
DJ Khaled ft. Drake – “Popstar” (starring Justin Bieber) – Réalisé par: Julien Christian Lutz aka Director X
GAGNANT : Lil Nas X – “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” – Réalisé par: Lil Nas X and Tanu Muino
Taylor Swift – “Willow” – Réalisé par: Taylor Swift
Travis Scott ft. Young Thug & M.I.A – “Franchise” – Réalisé par: Travis Scott
Tyler, The Creator – “Lumberjack” – Réalisé par: Wolf Haley
MEILLEURE CINÉMATOGRAPHIE
GAGNANTS : Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, SAINt JHN, WizKid – “Brown Skin Girl” – Benoit Soler, Malik H. Sayeed, Mohammed Atta Ahmed, Santiago Gonzalez, Ryan Helfant
Billie Eilish – “Therefore I Am” – Rob Witt
Foo Fighters – “Shame Shame” – Santiago Gonzalez
Justin Bieber ft. Chance The Rapper – “Holy” – Elias Talbot
Lady Gaga – “911” – Jeff Cronenweth
Lorde – “Solar Power” – Andrew Stroud
MEILLEURE DIRECTION ARTISTIQUE
Beyoncé, Shatta Wale, Major Lazer – “Already” – Susan Linns, Gerard Santos
Ed Sheeran – “Bad Habits” – Alison Dominitz
Lady Gaga – “911” – Tom Foden, Peter Andrus
Lil Nas X – “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” – John Richoux
GAGNANTES : Saweetie ft. Doja Cat – “Best Friend” – Art Haynes
Taylor Swift – “willow” – Ethan Tobman, Regina Fernandez
MEILLEURS EFFETS VISUELS
Bella Poarch – “Build a Bitch” – Andrew Donoho, Denhov Visuals, Denis Strahhov, Rein Jakobson, Vahur Kuusk, Tatjana Pavlik, Yekaterina Vetrova
Coldplay – “Higher Power” – Mathematic
Doja Cat & The Weeknd – “You Right” – La Pac, Anthony Lestremau, Julien Missaire, Petr Shkolniy, Alexi Bailla, Micha Sher, Antoine Hache, Mikros MPC, Nicolas Huget, Guillaume Ho Tsong Fang, Benjamin Lenfant, Stephane Pivron, MPC Bangalore, Chanakya Chander, Raju Ganesh, David Rouxel
Glass Animals – “Tangerine” – Ronan Fourreau
GAGNANT : Lil Nas X – “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” – Mathematic
P!NK – “All I Know So Far” – Dave Meyers, Freenjoy Inc
MEILLEURE CHORÉGRAPHIE
Ariana Grande – “34+35” – Choreography by: Brian Nicholson & Scott Nicholson
BTS – “Butter” – Choreography by: Son Sung Deuk with BHM Performance Directing Team
Ed Sheeran – “Bad Habits” – Choreography by: Natricia Bernard
Foo Fighters – “Shame Shame” – Choreography by: Nina McNeely
GAGNANT : Harry Styles – “Treat People With Kindness” – Choreography by: Paul Roberts
Marshmello & Halsey – “Be Kind” – Choreography by: Dani Vitale
MEILLEUR MONTAGE
GAGNANTS : Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic – “Leave the Door Open”
BTS – “Butter”
Drake – “What's Next”
Harry Styles – “Treat People With Kindness”
Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon – “Peaches”
Miley Cyrus ft. Dua Lipa – “Prisoner”
Découvrez aussi quelques impressionnantes prestations live :