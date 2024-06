Cardi B et Bia se balancent des diss tracks

new rap beef, BIA responds to Cardi B after Cardi dissed her on 'Wanna Be Remix' and threatened to sue her online



BIA just played her diss record GOING OFF on Cardi on IG live 😳



"put it on your hubby since you lying on your vows... B*tch you ain’t for the culture you just… pic.twitter.com/hp26UPasxh