Kanye West : Adidas ne sait pas quoi faire des Yeezy restantes...

ADIDAS IN TURMOIL 🚨



👟 The Sportswear giants have been left stuck with £1.1bn of unsold stock

🔥 They may have to 'literally BURN £450m' of Kanye West's unsellable Yeezy range



READ MORE ☞ https://t.co/Fvb4uc22lR pic.twitter.com/Pi1lXiCarJ