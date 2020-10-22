Dej Loaf : découvrez la tracklist de "Sell Sole II"

Sell Sole II ???????? OCT 23rd! ✨ Yes, I got signed in 2014 to a major label. But this is My First Album ever! I’ve been blessed/and able to move around the world mainly from the support of the people and of course my first Mixtape #SELLSOLE! Also my EP #AndSeeThatTheThing (6 songs) With songs like “hey there” “back up” “try me” “desire” Etc..and simply my ORIGINAL style alone kept me in this shit (Thank God ????????) Few years later,Few singles later “No Fear” “Liberated” Great records. Still no album! I took matters into my own hands because I wanted to give y’all more music! No bird feeding! Just me and my good music ???? (Long story short is I had to believe in me, and make it happen) Don’t compare me to them! I’m Just getting started! @yellowworld just getting Comfortable ???????? I felt the need to do a #SellSoleII because that’s how I was feeling recording these records! Back to the root! ???????? #OCT23

