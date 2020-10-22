Dej Loaf : découvrez la tracklist de "Sell Sole II"

Dej Loaf a dévoilé les noms des artistes présents sur le projet " Sell Sole II". Le premier album studio de la rappeuse sortira le 23 octobre. Entre Rick Ross, Lil Uzi Vert ou encore Gunna, elle a su bien s'entourer...
Après de nombreux singles, EP et mixtapes, Dej Loaf sort enfin son premier album studio. Pour l'occasion, elle a fait appel à de nombreux artistes qui ont tous dit oui : Lil Uzi Vert, Gunna Conway The Machine, Benny The Butcher, Big Sean, 6LACK, Boldy James, 42 Dugg et Sada Baby.
Sur son compte Instagram, il y a quelques jours, la rappeuse de Détroit avait donné des explications sur la date de sortie de "Sell Sole II". Elle qui a signé sur un label en 2014, il lui aura fallu quatre ans pour dévoiler un premier album. Celle qui ne mangera plus jamais de space cake précise qu'elle souhaite offrir plus que de la musique et ne souhaite pas être comparée aux autres.
Message reçu Dej Loaf !
Sell Sole II ???????? OCT 23rd! ✨ Yes, I got signed in 2014 to a major label. But this is My First Album ever! I’ve been blessed/and able to move around the world mainly from the support of the people and of course my first Mixtape #SELLSOLE! Also my EP #AndSeeThatTheThing (6 songs) With songs like “hey there” “back up” “try me” “desire” Etc..and simply my ORIGINAL style alone kept me in this shit (Thank God ????????) Few years later,Few singles later “No Fear” “Liberated” Great records. Still no album! I took matters into my own hands because I wanted to give y’all more music! No bird feeding! Just me and my good music ???? (Long story short is I had to believe in me, and make it happen) Don’t compare me to them! I’m Just getting started! @yellowworld just getting Comfortable ???????? I felt the need to do a #SellSoleII because that’s how I was feeling recording these records! Back to the root! ???????? #OCT23
