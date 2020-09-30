DaBaby nominé 12 fois aux BET Hip-Hop Awards !

DaBaby est la star des BET Hip-Hop Awards ! Il apparait dans 12 catégories.

Les nominés pour la quinzième édition des BET Hip-Hop Awards ont été dévoilés. La cérémonie aura lieu le 27 octobre prochain. Et DaBaby sera clairement la vedette de l’événement. Avec un total de 12 nominations, il détrône tout le monde !

Les BET Hip-Hop Awards ont livré la liste des nommés pour toutes les catégories. DaBaby s’en sort plus que bien, puisqu’il a pris place dans douze catégories. Rien que ça ! Il est suivi de près par Roddy Ricch avec onze nominations, puis Drake et Megan Thee Stallion qui en possèdent eux, huit. Rendez-vous le 27 octobre prochain pour découvrir les grands vainqueurs.

Voici les catégories :

L’artiste hip-hop de l’année

DaBaby

Drake

Future

Lil Baby

Megan Thee Stallion

Roddy Ricch

Best Hip Hop video

DaBaby, “Bop”

DaBaby f. Roddy Ricch, “Rockstar”

Drake, “Toosie Slide”

Future f. Drake, “Life Is Good”

Lil Baby, “The Bigger Picture”

Roddy Ricch, “The Box”

La chanson de l’année

“Bop” (DaBaby) Produced by JetsonMade & Starboy

“Life Is Good” (Future f. Drake) Produced by Ambezza, D. Hill & OZ

“Rockstar” (DaBaby f. Roddy Ricch) Produced by SethinTheKitchen

“Savage” (Remix) (Megan Thee Stallion f. Beyoncé) Produced by J. White Did It

“The Box” (Roddy Ricch) Produced by 30 Roc & DatBoiSqueeze

“Toosie Slide (Drake)” Produced by OZ

L’album hip-hop de l’année

DaBaby, Blame It On Baby

DaBaby, Kirk

Future, High Off Life

Lil Baby, My Turn

Megan Thee Stallion, Suga

Roddy Ricch, Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial

La meilleure collaboration

DaBaby f. Roddy Ricch, “Rockstar”

Future f. Drake, “Life Is Good”

Jack Harlow feat. Tory Lanez, DaBaby & Lil Wayne, “Whats Poppin” (Remix)

Megan Thee Stallion f. Beyoncé, “Savage” (Remix)

Megan Thee Stallion f. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $Ign, “Hot Girl Summer”

Mustard f. Roddy Ricch, “Ballin’”

Le meilleur duo ou groupe

Chris Brown and Young Thug

City Girls

EarthGang

JackBoys

Migos

Run The Jewels

Le meilleur nouvel artiste hip-hop

Flo Milli

Jack Harlow

Mulatto

NLE Choppa

Pop Smoke

Rod Wave

La meilleure performance live

Big Sean

DaBaby

Drake

Megan Thee Stallion

Roddy Ricch

Travis Scott

Le lyriciste de l’année

Big Sean

DaBaby

Drake

J. Cole

Megan Thee Stallion

Rapsody

Le directeur vidéo de l’année

Cactus Jack & White Trash Tyler

Cole Bennett

Colin Tilley

Dave Meyers

Director X

Teyana “Spike Tee” Taylor

Le DJ de l’année

Chase B

D-Nice

DJ Drama

DJ Envy

DJ Khaled

Mustard

Le producteur de l’année

9th Wonder

DJ Khaled

Hit-Boy

JetsonMade

Mike Will Made-It

Mustard

Hustler of the Year

Cardi B

DJ Khaled

Jay-Z

Megan Thee Stallion

Rick Ross

Travis Scott

La meilleure platform hip-hop

Complex

HipHopDX

HotNewHipHop

The Breakfast Club

The Joe Budden Podcast

The Shade Room

XXL

Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse

Beyoncé, “Savage” (Remix) (Megan Thee Stallion f. Beyoncé)

Bia, “Best on Earth” (Russ f. Bia)

Cardi B, “Writing on the Wall” (French Montana f. Post Malone, Cardi B & Rvssian)

Future, “Roses” (Remix) (Saint Jhn f. Future)

Roddy Ricch, “Rockstar” (DaBaby f. Roddy Ricch)

Travis Scott, “Hot” (Remix) (Young Thug f. Gunna & Travis Scott)

Impact Track

Anderson .Paak & Jay Rock, “Lockdown”

DaBaby f. Roddy Ricch, “Rockstar” (BLM Remix)

J. Cole, “Snow on tha Bluff”

Lil Baby, “The Bigger Picture”

Rapsody f. PJ Morton, “Afeni”

Wale f. Kelly Price, “Sue Me”

Le meilleur flow international

Meryl (France)

Kaaris (France)

Nasty C (South Africa)

Khaligraph Jones (Kenya)

Stormzy (U.K.)

Ms Banks (U.K.)

Djonga (Brazil)