DaBaby nominé 12 fois aux BET Hip-Hop Awards !
DaBaby est la star des BET Hip-Hop Awards ! Il apparait dans 12 catégories.

Les nominés pour la quinzième édition des BET Hip-Hop Awards ont été dévoilés. La cérémonie aura lieu le 27 octobre prochain. Et DaBaby sera clairement la vedette de l’événement. Avec un total de 12 nominations, il détrône tout le monde !

Les BET Hip-Hop Awards ont livré la liste des nommés pour toutes les catégories. DaBaby s’en sort plus que bien, puisqu’il a pris place dans douze catégories. Rien que ça ! Il est suivi de près par Roddy Ricch avec onze nominations, puis Drake et Megan Thee Stallion qui en possèdent eux, huit. Rendez-vous le 27 octobre prochain pour découvrir les grands vainqueurs.

Voici les catégories :
L’artiste hip-hop de l’année

DaBaby
Drake
Future
Lil Baby
Megan Thee Stallion
Roddy Ricch
Best Hip Hop video
DaBaby, “Bop”
DaBaby f. Roddy Ricch, “Rockstar”
Drake, “Toosie Slide”
Future f. Drake, “Life Is Good”
Lil Baby, “The Bigger Picture”
Roddy Ricch, “The Box”

La chanson de l’année

“Bop” (DaBaby) Produced by JetsonMade & Starboy
“Life Is Good” (Future f. Drake) Produced by Ambezza, D. Hill & OZ
“Rockstar” (DaBaby f. Roddy Ricch) Produced by SethinTheKitchen
“Savage” (Remix) (Megan Thee Stallion f. Beyoncé) Produced by J. White Did It
“The Box” (Roddy Ricch) Produced by 30 Roc & DatBoiSqueeze
“Toosie Slide (Drake)” Produced by OZ

L’album hip-hop de l’année

DaBaby, Blame It On Baby
DaBaby, Kirk
Future, High Off Life
Lil Baby, My Turn
Megan Thee Stallion, Suga
Roddy Ricch, Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial

La meilleure collaboration

DaBaby f. Roddy Ricch, “Rockstar”
Future f. Drake, “Life Is Good”
Jack Harlow feat. Tory Lanez, DaBaby & Lil Wayne, “Whats Poppin” (Remix)
Megan Thee Stallion f. Beyoncé, “Savage” (Remix)
Megan Thee Stallion f. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $Ign, “Hot Girl Summer”
Mustard f. Roddy Ricch, “Ballin’”

Le meilleur duo ou groupe

Chris Brown and Young Thug
City Girls
EarthGang
JackBoys
Migos
Run The Jewels

Le meilleur nouvel artiste hip-hop

Flo Milli
Jack Harlow
Mulatto
NLE Choppa
Pop Smoke
Rod Wave

La meilleure performance live

Big Sean
DaBaby
Drake
Megan Thee Stallion
Roddy Ricch
Travis Scott

Le lyriciste de l’année

Big Sean
DaBaby
Drake
J. Cole
Megan Thee Stallion
Rapsody

Le directeur vidéo de l’année

Cactus Jack & White Trash Tyler
Cole Bennett
Colin Tilley
Dave Meyers
Director X
Teyana “Spike Tee” Taylor

Le DJ de l’année

Chase B
D-Nice
DJ Drama
DJ Envy
DJ Khaled
Mustard

Le producteur de l’année

9th Wonder
DJ Khaled
Hit-Boy
JetsonMade
Mike Will Made-It
Mustard

Hustler of the Year

Cardi B
DJ Khaled
Jay-Z
Megan Thee Stallion
Rick Ross
Travis Scott

La meilleure platform hip-hop

Complex
HipHopDX
HotNewHipHop
The Breakfast Club
The Joe Budden Podcast
The Shade Room
XXL

Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse

Beyoncé, “Savage” (Remix) (Megan Thee Stallion f. Beyoncé)
Bia, “Best on Earth” (Russ f. Bia)
Cardi B, “Writing on the Wall” (French Montana f. Post Malone, Cardi B & Rvssian)
Future, “Roses” (Remix) (Saint Jhn f. Future)
Roddy Ricch, “Rockstar” (DaBaby f. Roddy Ricch)
Travis Scott, “Hot” (Remix) (Young Thug f. Gunna & Travis Scott)

Impact Track

Anderson .Paak & Jay Rock, “Lockdown”
DaBaby f. Roddy Ricch, “Rockstar” (BLM Remix)
J. Cole, “Snow on tha Bluff”
Lil Baby, “The Bigger Picture”
Rapsody f. PJ Morton, “Afeni”
Wale f. Kelly Price, “Sue Me”

Le meilleur flow international

Meryl (France)
Kaaris (France)
Nasty C (South Africa)
Khaligraph Jones (Kenya)
Stormzy (U.K.)
Ms Banks (U.K.)
Djonga (Brazil)

Tags :
jay-z lil-wayne rick-ross dj-khaled drake beyonce hip-hop kaaris nicki-minaj bet-hip-hop-awards migos tory-lanez cardi-b roddy-rich megan-thee-stallion award dababy awards hip-hop-awards chrus-brown

