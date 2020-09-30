DaBaby nominé 12 fois aux BET Hip-Hop Awards !

Les nominés pour la quinzième édition des BET Hip-Hop Awards ont été dévoilés. La cérémonie aura lieu le 27 octobre prochain. Et DaBaby sera clairement la vedette de l’événement. Avec un total de 12 nominations, il détrône tout le monde !
Les BET Hip-Hop Awards ont livré la liste des nommés pour toutes les catégories. DaBaby s’en sort plus que bien, puisqu’il a pris place dans douze catégories. Rien que ça ! Il est suivi de près par Roddy Ricch avec onze nominations, puis Drake et Megan Thee Stallion qui en possèdent eux, huit. Rendez-vous le 27 octobre prochain pour découvrir les grands vainqueurs.
Voici les catégories :
L’artiste hip-hop de l’année
DaBaby
Drake
Future
Lil Baby
Megan Thee Stallion
Roddy Ricch
Best Hip Hop video
DaBaby, “Bop”
DaBaby f. Roddy Ricch, “Rockstar”
Drake, “Toosie Slide”
Future f. Drake, “Life Is Good”
Lil Baby, “The Bigger Picture”
Roddy Ricch, “The Box”
La chanson de l’année
“Bop” (DaBaby) Produced by JetsonMade & Starboy
“Life Is Good” (Future f. Drake) Produced by Ambezza, D. Hill & OZ
“Rockstar” (DaBaby f. Roddy Ricch) Produced by SethinTheKitchen
“Savage” (Remix) (Megan Thee Stallion f. Beyoncé) Produced by J. White Did It
“The Box” (Roddy Ricch) Produced by 30 Roc & DatBoiSqueeze
“Toosie Slide (Drake)” Produced by OZ
L’album hip-hop de l’année
DaBaby, Blame It On Baby
DaBaby, Kirk
Future, High Off Life
Lil Baby, My Turn
Megan Thee Stallion, Suga
Roddy Ricch, Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial
La meilleure collaboration
DaBaby f. Roddy Ricch, “Rockstar”
Future f. Drake, “Life Is Good”
Jack Harlow feat. Tory Lanez, DaBaby & Lil Wayne, “Whats Poppin” (Remix)
Megan Thee Stallion f. Beyoncé, “Savage” (Remix)
Megan Thee Stallion f. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $Ign, “Hot Girl Summer”
Mustard f. Roddy Ricch, “Ballin’”
Le meilleur duo ou groupe
Chris Brown and Young Thug
City Girls
EarthGang
JackBoys
Migos
Run The Jewels
Le meilleur nouvel artiste hip-hop
Flo Milli
Jack Harlow
Mulatto
NLE Choppa
Pop Smoke
Rod Wave
La meilleure performance live
Big Sean
DaBaby
Drake
Megan Thee Stallion
Roddy Ricch
Travis Scott
Le lyriciste de l’année
Big Sean
DaBaby
Drake
J. Cole
Megan Thee Stallion
Rapsody
Le directeur vidéo de l’année
Cactus Jack & White Trash Tyler
Cole Bennett
Colin Tilley
Dave Meyers
Director X
Teyana “Spike Tee” Taylor
Le DJ de l’année
Chase B
D-Nice
DJ Drama
DJ Envy
DJ Khaled
Mustard
Le producteur de l’année
9th Wonder
DJ Khaled
Hit-Boy
JetsonMade
Mike Will Made-It
Mustard
Hustler of the Year
Cardi B
DJ Khaled
Jay-Z
Megan Thee Stallion
Rick Ross
Travis Scott
La meilleure platform hip-hop
Complex
HipHopDX
HotNewHipHop
The Breakfast Club
The Joe Budden Podcast
The Shade Room
XXL
Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse
Beyoncé, “Savage” (Remix) (Megan Thee Stallion f. Beyoncé)
Bia, “Best on Earth” (Russ f. Bia)
Cardi B, “Writing on the Wall” (French Montana f. Post Malone, Cardi B & Rvssian)
Future, “Roses” (Remix) (Saint Jhn f. Future)
Roddy Ricch, “Rockstar” (DaBaby f. Roddy Ricch)
Travis Scott, “Hot” (Remix) (Young Thug f. Gunna & Travis Scott)
Impact Track
Anderson .Paak & Jay Rock, “Lockdown”
DaBaby f. Roddy Ricch, “Rockstar” (BLM Remix)
J. Cole, “Snow on tha Bluff”
Lil Baby, “The Bigger Picture”
Rapsody f. PJ Morton, “Afeni”
Wale f. Kelly Price, “Sue Me”
Le meilleur flow international
Meryl (France)
Kaaris (France)
Nasty C (South Africa)
Khaligraph Jones (Kenya)
Stormzy (U.K.)
Ms Banks (U.K.)
Djonga (Brazil)
0 commentaireLaisser un commentaire