DaBaby, Roddy Ricch, Megan Thee Stallion : la liste des nommés aux MTV Video Music Awards 2020

La liste des nommés aux MTV Video Music Awards 2020 est tombée ! La voici ici...

La cérémonie des MTV Video Music Awards 2020 sera de retour au Barclays Center de Brooklyn le 30 août prochain. C'est la première fois que le spectacle revient aux Barclays depuis leurs débuts là-bas en 2013, mais c'est aussi la première grosse cérémonie le COVID-19. D'ailleurs, la crise sanitaire mondiale a fait naître deux nouvelles catégories cette année : "Best Music Video from Home" et "Best Quarantine Performance".

DaBaby et Megan Thee Stallion ont été nommés dans la très convoitée catégorie "Artist Of the Year", tandis que Doja Cat, Jack Harlow et Roddy Ricch font partie des rappeurs nommés dans la catégorie "Best New Artist". On retrouve également Future et Drake dans plusieurs catégories pour leur collaboration "Life Is Good", Nicki Minaj obtient un clin d'œil dans la catégorie "Best Latin" pour son apparition sur "Tusa" de Karol G, tandis que Machine Gun Kelly a atterri dans "Best Alternative” avec son tube rock aux côtés de Travis Barker, intitulé "Bloody Valentine".

Voici la liste complète des nommés :

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Billie Eilish – “everything i wanted”

Eminem ft. Juice WRLD – “Godzilla”

Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good”

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”

Taylor Swift – “The Man”

The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights”

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

DaBaby

Justin Bieber

Lady Gaga

Megan Thee Stallion

Post Malone

The Weeknd

SONG OF THE YEAR

Billie Eilish – “everything i wanted”

Doja Cat – “Say So”

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”

Megan Thee Stallion – “Savage”

Post Malone – “Circles”

Roddy Ricch – “The Box”

BEST COLLABORATION

Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber – “Stuck with U”

Black Eyed Peas ft. J Balvin – “RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)”

Ed Sheeran ft. Khalid – “Beautiful People”

Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good”

Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj – “Tusa”

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”

BEST NEW ARTIST

Doja Cat

Jack Harlow

Lewis Capaldi

Roddy Ricch

Tate McRae

YUNGBLUD

BEST HIP-HOP

DaBaby – “BOP”

Eminem ft. Juice WRLD – “Godzilla”

Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good”

Megan Thee Stallion – “Savage”

Roddy Ricch – “The Box”

Travis Scott – “HIGHEST IN THE ROOM”

BEST LATIN

Anuel AA ft. Daddy Yankee, Ozuna, Karol G & J Balvin – “China”

Bad Bunny – “Yo Perreo Sola”

Black Eyed Peas ft. Ozuna & J. Rey Soul – “MAMACITA”

J Balvin – “Amarillo”

Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj – “Tusa”

Maluma ft. J Balvin – “Qué Pena”

BEST R&B

Alicia Keys – “Underdog”

Chloe x Halle – “Do It”

H.E.R. ft. YG – “Slide”

Khalid ft. Summer Walker – “Eleven”

Lizzo – “Cuz I Love You”

The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights”

VIDEO FOR GOOD

Anderson .Paak – “Lockdown”

Billie Eilish – “all the good girls go to hell”

Demi Lovato – “I Love Me”

H.E.R. – ”I Can’t Breathe”

Lil Baby – “The Bigger Picture”

Taylor Swift – “The Man”

BEST MUSIC VIDEO FROM HOME

5 Seconds of Summer – “Wildflower”

Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber – “Stuck with U”

blink-182 – “Happy Days”

Drake – “Toosie Slide”

John Legend – “Bigger Love”

twenty one pilots – “Level of Concern”

BEST QUARANTINE PERFORMANCE

Chloe & Halle – “Do It” from MTV’s Prom-athon

CNCO – Unplugged At Home

DJ D-Nice – Club MTV presents #DanceTogether

John Legend – #togetherathome Concert Series

Lady Gaga – “Smile” from One World: Together At Home

Post Malone – Nirvana Tribute

BEST CHOREOGRAPHY

BTS – “On” – Choreography by Son Sung Deuk, Lee Ga Hun, Lee Byung Eun

CNCO & Natti Natasha – “Honey Boo” – Choreography by Kyle Hanagami

DaBaby – “BOP” – Choreography by Dani Leigh and Cherry

Dua Lipa – “Physical” – Choreography by Charm La’Donna

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Choreography by Richy Jackson

Normani – “Motivation” – Choreography by Sean Bankhead