Betty Wright : la diva soul est décédée

Betty Wright : la diva soul est décédée
Betty Wright
Snoop, DJ Khaled, John Legend entres autres lui rendent hommage.

Dure période pour notre musique en ce moment. Après les disparitions de Fred The Godson, Ty et Andre Harrell, on vient d'apprendre celle de Betty Wright, une icone de la soul et du R&B des années 1970. Elle avait 66 ans.

Betty Wright, comme beaucoup de chanteurs de soul, avait un lien très fort avec le hip-hop, l'enfant naturel de la musique des années 1970. D'ailleurs, son dernier album, "Living... Love... Lies..." sorti en 2014 a été intégralement produit par ?estlove des Roots. Mais ce n'est pas tout, elle a aussi fait des featurings avec Snoop, DJ Khaled et Lil Wayne, entre autres.

Certains de ses titres sont des classiques et beaucoup ont été samplés pour faire des prods comme "Clean U Woman" dont vous allez forcément vous dire que vous l'avez déjà entendu quelque part.

Sur le morceau “Girls Can’t Do What The Guys Do... And Still Be A Lady”, c'est l'intro qui a été samplé pour un morceau de Jay-Z et Beyoncé.

C'est aussi pourquoi beaucoup de rappeurs actuels ou d'acteurs de la scène urbaine l'ont rendu un vibrant hommage.

Finalement, c'est Juicy J qui conclut fort logiquement.

