Betty Wright : la diva soul est décédée

Dure période pour notre musique en ce moment. Après les disparitions de Fred The Godson, Ty et Andre Harrell, on vient d'apprendre celle de Betty Wright, une icone de la soul et du R&B des années 1970. Elle avait 66 ans.
Betty Wright, comme beaucoup de chanteurs de soul, avait un lien très fort avec le hip-hop, l'enfant naturel de la musique des années 1970. D'ailleurs, son dernier album, "Living... Love... Lies..." sorti en 2014 a été intégralement produit par ?estlove des Roots. Mais ce n'est pas tout, elle a aussi fait des featurings avec Snoop, DJ Khaled et Lil Wayne, entre autres.
Certains de ses titres sont des classiques et beaucoup ont été samplés pour faire des prods comme "Clean U Woman" dont vous allez forcément vous dire que vous l'avez déjà entendu quelque part.
Sur le morceau “Girls Can’t Do What The Guys Do... And Still Be A Lady”, c'est l'intro qui a été samplé pour un morceau de Jay-Z et Beyoncé.
C'est aussi pourquoi beaucoup de rappeurs actuels ou d'acteurs de la scène urbaine l'ont rendu un vibrant hommage.
I LOVE YOU SO MUCH ! BETTY WRIGHT YOU ARE ANGEL! YOU ONE OF MY REALEST FRIENDS I HAVE ! YOU ARE LIKE A MOM TO ME! YOU HAD MY BACK FROM THE VERY BEGINNING! WE MADE BEAUTIFUL MUSIC TOGETHER ! BETTY WRIGHT IS A ICON ! And THE MOTHER OF MIAMI ! BETTY WRIGHT IS LEGENDARY! GOD LOVES YOU ! LONG LIVE BETTY WRIGHT ! I LOVE YOU FOREVER! (The holy key, the holy key, the holy key) And I'mma celebrate it for a long time The drama couldn't break me, now it's all mine Surrounded by my angels and we all shine Holy, holy, holy, holy key ???? ???????? THANK YOU FOR ALL OUR TALKS ! I LOVE YOU ! @therealbettywright
Thank u for bringing me to thankful Thursday’s at your house in Florida years ago for the fellowship mentoring and prayers and blessings u shared with me I know god is pleased with your work. Tonight is the night u get to heavens. Gates ????????????????. Long live. Betty Wright ????????????????????????
I loved being around Ms Betty Wright. She was always so loving and giving to younger artists. Always engaged, always relevant. She will be missed https://t.co/JGefXj5jgx— John Legend (@johnlegend) May 10, 2020
Finalement, c'est Juicy J qui conclut fort logiquement.
R.I.P. Betty Wright— juicy j (@therealjuicyj) May 10, 2020
