Quavo, Travis Scott et Post Malone seront sur l'album de Justin Bieber !

1. All Around Me

2. Habitual

3. Come Around Me

4. Intentions featuring Quavo

5. Yummy

6. Available

7. Forever featuring Post Malone and Clever

8. Running Over featuring Lil Dicky

9. Take It Out On Me

10. Second Emotion featuring Travis Scott

11. Get Me featuring Kehani

12. ETA

13. Changes

14. Confirmation

15. That’s What It Is

16. At Least for Now

17. Yummy (Remix) featuring Summer Walker