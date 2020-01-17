Kodak Black a peur de mourir en prison

Kodak Black balance des messages assez inquiétant sur son propre compte Instagram !
Le rappeur se dit assez inquiet de sa situation en prison, et veut le faire savoir à tous ses fans. Dans deux posts, le rappeur incarcéré fait état des conditions un peu extrême qu’il doit endurer dans la prison de Miami.
Selon lui, il pense que ses chances d’y rester sont réelles. Il commence sa légende avec une histoire, celle de Pete qui était en cellule d’isolement tout comme lui. Il raconte que son compagnon était dans un sentiment terrible de douleur. Malgré ses tentatives pour qu’on lui vienne en aide, personne n’est intervenu et en dernier recours, Pete à du se suicider.
"Pete devait avoir un suivi médical (comme moi) qui a été refusé (comme moi) parce qu’il sentait qu’il était entrain de mourir (comme moi)."
Une déclaration qui fait froid dans le dos, surtout que le rappeur de Floride ajoute à la suite de cette déclaration :
"C’est triste parce que tout le monde ici était au courant de ses problèmes et aucun médecin n’a trouvé la gentillesse de faire son travail tout simplement. Tout le monde connaît cette tragédie mais c’est encore caché du grand public." avant d’ajouter qu’il espère qu’un jour tout le monde connaîtra la vérité sur ce qu’il se passe en prison aux USA.
About four months ago there was a guy in here in solitary confinement that was well known throughout the building Pete was a very kind and generous person and while in solitary confinement Pete’s health condition reached a very advanced Stage while he was in excruciating pain! So, Pete requested medical attention (like myself) which was denied ( like myself) because he felt like he was dying ( like myself ) As Pete’s constant cried for help fell on deaf ears, he decided to take himself out of his misery by hanging himself from the bunk to end his pain and suffering. It’s sad because everyone was aware of his health issues and one C O could have found it in the kindness of the heart to do their jobs and simply call medical, his family wouldn’t be mourning his loss as of now. Everyone here knows of this tragedy but it’s being hidden from the public eye. I am grateful that I was blessed with a platform to shine a light on this catastrophe and the injustices that go on within the land of these walls. My deepest condolences goes out to Pete’s family. I need for y’all to contact me ASAP so I can send my blessings to your direction. Although, there is no price to pay for Pete’s life, I got some money for you all. I am sure it was hard having to greave over him during the holidays. I tried to do this sooner but they are not sending my mail out. [ From behind the cement with lots of love #Bill] ( DM @cdubb_1 )
Dans un second post, il attaque de manière plus frontale un des représentants de la ‘justice’ derrières les murs de la prison. Le lieutenant F. Arroyo et Santiago Tores en prennent pour leur grade avec ces accusations du rappeur :
"Il y a une énorme conspiration autour de moi dans cette prison. Lieutenant F. Arroyo a été très dur avec moi et j’ai le sentiment que mes châtiments tel qu’être installé, lacé, meurtri et battu brutalement viennent d’une haine profonde de sa part. Santiago Torres utilise son positionnement dans la hiérarchie dans la police pour abuser de son autorité."
En plus de ça, Kodak affirme qu’ils ont volontairement fait sauter et annuler certaines de ses visites au parloir, comme le jour où ils ont fait annuler sans raison la venue de sa petite copine, ou même sa mère deux jours avant les fêtes de noël.
Lieutenant F. Arroyo has been very vindictive towards me and I have a strong feeling it has something to do with me being set up, laced, bruised and brutally beaten two weeks before my court date. There is a big conspiracy going on in this building on Me. Santiago Torres is using her position wrongfully in Miami FDC and is abusing her authority. She has been writing falsified incident reports on me, to take phone privileges that I get once a week while in solitary. Also, doing anything to take my gain time so that I come home literally when I am supposed to. One morning, she pulled me out my cell to tell me she is going to “Take my pretty little girlfriend off my visitation list’. For no other reason but to add insult to my distress. Not being able to see my significant other while locked away in this hell hole. Also, I was denied visit with my mother on December 23, two days before Christmas. Not only does my incoming mail take an average of a month To get to me but they are messing with my outgoing mail as well. My family hasn’t received none of my letters for the holidays. Which is borderline cruel and unethical, but as if all this is not enough, on December 31 New Year’s Eve to be exact, I was handed an empty tray for breakfast. I brought it to their attention, but nothing was done for me. Since the camera shows them entering a tray through my flap, but meanwhile there is nothing in my tray when i. opened it. They are strategically killing me slowly in here. I have been humiliated over and over again. I am highly disappointed in the way they have treated not only me, but all the other inmates in this facility. With their self serving agenda they will always side with their fellow officers whether right or wrong.
Pour conclure, le créateur du hit "Tunnel Vision" pense que les autorités veulent le punir et le tuer, ici, en prison.
"Ils veulent me tuer de manière stratégique et lente dans ces murs. J’ai été humilié plus d’une fois Je suis vraiment déçu de la manière dont on traite non seulement moi, mais aussi les autres détenus."
Pour rappel, le rappeur a été arrêté pour détention d’armes en mai dernier. Ce n’est pas la première fois qu’il réalise un post pour se plaindre de ses conditions de détention. Le mois dernier, il publiait déjà sur instagram des accusations, dans lesquels il affirmait qu’on l’avait drogué puis empêché de pouvoir avoir accès à des soins. Une affaire qui risque de faire du bruit si elle continue à prendre de l’ampleur dans les prochains jours…
