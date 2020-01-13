Stormzy, Lizzo et Tyler, The Creator nommés aux Brit Awards

Stormzy, Lizzo et Tyler, The Creator nommés aux Brit Awards
Imprimer l'info Taille du texte -16+

Découvrez la liste des nommés juste ici !

La cérémonie des Brit Awards se tiendra à l'O2 Arena de Londres le 18 Février 2020. Cette soirée récompense, comme chaque année, les artistes de la scène britannique et internationale qui ont cartonné ! 

Parmi eux on retrouve Lizzo qui nous a épaté avec "Truth Hurts", Tyler The Creator qui a brillé avec son album "IGOR", le phénomène anglais Stormzy ou encore Burna Boy qu'on joue sur Générations.

Au-delà des récompenses, plusieurs artistes se produiront sur scène et nous livreront des performances qui rentreront peut-être dans l'histoire. Certaines d'entre elles ont souvent fait le buzz ou sont devenues iconiques, comme celle de Rihanna et Drake sur "Work" en 2016, alors qu'ils sortaient ensemble.

Voici la liste complète des catégories et nominations :

Male Solo Artist

Dave
Harry Styles
Lewis Capaldi
Michael Kiwanuka
Stormzy

Female Solo Artist

Charli XCX
FKA Twigs
Freya Ridings
Mabel
Mahalia

Best Group

Bastille
Bring Me The Horizon
Coldplay
D-Block Europe
Foals

Song of the Year

AJ Tracey - "Ladbroke Grove"
Calvin Harris & Rag’n’Bone Man - "Giant"
Dave feat. Burna Boy - "Location"
Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber - "I Don't Care"
Lewis Capaldi - "Someone You Loved"
Mabel - "Don't Call Me Up"
Mark Ronson feat. Miley Cyrus - "Nothing Breaks Like a Heart"
Sam Smith & Normani - "Dancing With A Stranger"
Stormzy - "Vossi Bop"
Tom Walker - "Just You and I"

Mastercard Album of the Year

Dave - "Psychodrama"
Harry Styles - "Fine Line"
Lewis Capaldi - "Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent"
Michael Kiwanuka - "Kiwanuka"
Stormzy - "Heavy Is The Head"

Best New Artist

Aitch
Dave
Lewis Capaldi
Mabel
Sam Fender

International Female Solo Artist

Ariana Grande
Billie Eilish
Camila Cabello
Lana Del Rey
Lizzo

International Male Solo Artist

Bruce Springsteen
Burna Boy
Dermot Kennedy
Post Malone
Tyler The Creator

Tags :
rihanna drake tyler-the-creator londres sam-smith post-malone stormzy 2020 fka-twigs mahalia burna-boy lizzo normani brit-awards o2-arena

0 commentaire

Laisser un commentaire

Laisser un commentaire

Votre adresse e-mail ne sera pas publiée.
Les champs requis sont identifiés par une étoile *

En ce moment sur Generations

La Musique revient vite...

Ecoutez 

  • Generations

    ...

  • Generations Rap FR Gold

    ...

  • Generations 101.5 Lyon

    ...

  • Generations Rookie

    ...

  • Generations Rap FR

    ...

  • Generations Funk

    ...

  • Generations Rap U.S

    ...

  • Generations R&B

    ...

  • Generations En Mode Brand New

    ...

  • Generations Reggaeton

    ...

  • Generations Reggae

    ...

  • Generations RAP U.S Gold

    ...

  • Generations Booba

    ...

  • Generations SlowJam

    ...

  • Generations Rohff

    ...

  • Generations Soul

    ...

  • Generations NewJack

    ...

  • Generations Wati B

    ...

  • Generations Girl

    ...

  • Generations R&B Gold

    ...

  • Generations La Fouine

    ...

  • Generations 90's

    ...

  • Generations 2000

    ...

  • Generations Freestyle

    ...

  • Generations Afrobeat

    ...

  • Generations Jul

    ...

  • Générations Hype

    ...

  Ecoutez les Webradios  