Nipsey Hussle x Puma : la collection capsule bientôt commercialisée !

Our team is proud to announce that our first collaborative capsule with Puma drops on September 5th 2019. Nipsey spearheaded this project from concept to final product over the course of last year, flying to meetings, reviewing samples, bringing in material references he liked, and most importantly ensuring that it reflected his style authentically with no compromise. Each detail from logo placement, fit, colorways, and materials was thoughtfully done. His signature style and DNA can be found in each garment that’s part of this collection from the khaki suit to the tracksuit. This project is very special to our team and we’re handling it with the utmost care to ensure it’s delivered exactly as Nipsey envisioned it. It’s a privilege for us to honor his commitment and carry out this project for people to receive a personally curated collection by Nip Hussle Tha Great.
"Le plus important est de s’assurer qu’elle reflète son style de manière authentique, sans compromis. Chaque détail du placement du logo, de son ajustement, de ses coloris et de ses matériaux a été soigneusement réalisé. Son style et son ADN se retrouvent dans chaque vêtement qui fait partie de cette collection"
Puma a affirmé sur son compte Instagram que 100% du profit des ventes allait être reversé à la fondation de Nipsey Hussle. Cette dernière vient en aide financièrement aux habitants de Crenshaw, dans le sud de Los Angeles. Quartier où le rappeur a vécu et auquel il était très attaché.
