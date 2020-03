Pop Smoke célébré dans les rues de Brooklyn !

The energy in BK is CRAZY! #PopSmoke’s hearse is at its final stop by Remsen Ave. You can hear the crowd screaming “Woo,” Pop’s mom came out again, & his close friends pop’d a bottle for him and started dancing. ✨ “You can not say Pop & forget about the Smoke!” ???????? #RIPPOPSMOKE pic.twitter.com/Zgbhc08ULY