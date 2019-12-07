DaBaby a donné un concert via... FaceTime !

Les rappeurs redoublent d'inventivité quand il s'agit de performer sur scène. On avait par exemple eu droit à l'hologramme de Tupac Shakur dans un concert de Snoop Dogg, une innovation qui avait partagé les fans, parmi lesquels certains pensaient que c'était un manque de respect pour la mémoire du chanteur (quand d'autres trouvaient simplement ça incroyable). On a aussi eu droit à Orelsan en hologramme dans un concert de Lomepal, à Chief Keef, qui fait voyager son hologramme en tournée pour esquiver les interdictions de territoire. Et cette fois, place aux concerts via... FaceTime !
#PressPlay: #DaBaby was on his way from New York City to Charlotte to perform at Power 98 FM's Winter Block Party, but unfortunately his jet experienced some technical difficulties on the way to the show. He expressed his disappointment on Instagram. Nonetheless, he performed for the crowd through FaceTime, keeping his promise to keep everyone turned up. (????: @quitesimplyellen)
C'est DaBaby qui a eu l'idée d'utiliser l'application d'appel vidéo pour donner un concert à ses fans. Il n'a pas choisi ça par facilité, mais parce que le Jet qui devait l'emmener à Charlotte pour son show, a rencontré quelques problèmes techniques, le forçant à atterrir pour plusieurs heures afin d'être réparé. Une sacrée mésaventure pour l'artiste, qui réside dans la ville depuis ses 7 ans, et qui était hyper heureux de pouvoir se produire à domicile devant des fans déjà conquis d'avance par le rappeur de chez eux. Donc pour ne pas les laisser tomber, le rappeur a pris son téléphone et a décidé d'interpréter quelques uns de ses hits via FaceTime, en étant retranscrit sur un écran géant dans la salle initialement prévue pour le show.
Due to circumstances beyond my control I was unable to make it my show in my OWN. city last night????????♂️ Paid extra for a jet just to make sure this type of shit wouldn’t happen. Although Baby a firm believer in everything happening for a reason I can’t get over the fact that I let my fans(FAMILY) down by not being able to make it. Thanks to my fast moving team and a few solid supporters at @power98fm we figured out a way to broadcast me live on the jumbo screen at the concert on a FaceTime call. #BDBENT Super Star @stunna4vegas held it down and explained to the audience what was goin on. Soon as they heard my voice and saw my face on the screen over a FaceTime call the whole arena turnt up! I just witnessed myself rock a coliseum through a FaceTime call???? No matter how it come off anybody that know me personally can tell you I’m one of the most humble people you could meet, especially being in the position I’m in and why I went through to get here. But last night I was humbled even more. God gave me the opportunity to show my city I’m NOT perfect. While at the same time showing me that I don’t gotta be perfect at all for my city to love and support me???? For the lessons taught through these unfortunate circumstances I’m forever grateful ???????? This type of shit don’t happen where we from, they usually would’ve tore that bitch down. But instead y’all helped me write another page in the history book last night. Preciate y’all for understanding???????? From, Baby. #KeepYaTickets #FREEconcertOTW ???? #CHARLOTTE ???? Moments captured by: @ricodidit & @igot20onmybeat .
DaBaby a également promis que les fans qui sont venus auront un ticket gratuit pour la prochaine date à Charlotte, on espère que la promesse sera tenue. Il a posté un long message d'excuses sur sa page Instagram, quant à nous, on est surtout contents que ce problème sur le jet était léger, car une panne dans les airs, ça pardonne rarement...
