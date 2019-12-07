DaBaby a donné un concert via... FaceTime !

DaBaby a trouvé l'astuce pour donner des concerts malgré les empêchements.

Les rappeurs redoublent d'inventivité quand il s'agit de performer sur scène. On avait par exemple eu droit à l'hologramme de Tupac Shakur dans un concert de Snoop Dogg, une innovation qui avait partagé les fans, parmi lesquels certains pensaient que c'était un manque de respect pour la mémoire du chanteur (quand d'autres trouvaient simplement ça incroyable). On a aussi eu droit à Orelsan en hologramme dans un concert de Lomepal, à Chief Keef, qui fait voyager son hologramme en tournée pour esquiver les interdictions de territoire. Et cette fois, place aux concerts via... FaceTime !

C'est DaBaby qui a eu l'idée d'utiliser l'application d'appel vidéo pour donner un concert à ses fans. Il n'a pas choisi ça par facilité, mais parce que le Jet qui devait l'emmener à Charlotte pour son show, a rencontré quelques problèmes techniques, le forçant à atterrir pour plusieurs heures afin d'être réparé. Une sacrée mésaventure pour l'artiste, qui réside dans la ville depuis ses 7 ans, et qui était hyper heureux de pouvoir se produire à domicile devant des fans déjà conquis d'avance par le rappeur de chez eux. Donc pour ne pas les laisser tomber, le rappeur a pris son téléphone et a décidé d'interpréter quelques uns de ses hits via FaceTime, en étant retranscrit sur un écran géant dans la salle initialement prévue pour le show.

DaBaby a également promis que les fans qui sont venus auront un ticket gratuit pour la prochaine date à Charlotte, on espère que la promesse sera tenue. Il a posté un long message d'excuses sur sa page Instagram, quant à nous, on est surtout contents que ce problème sur le jet était léger, car une panne dans les airs, ça pardonne rarement...