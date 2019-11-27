Mac Miller : Anderson .Paak et Goldlink s'embrouillent à son sujet !

La mort de Mac Miller est toujours un sujet très sensible dans le Rap US visiblement...

La mort de Mac Miller a marqué un jour noir de l'Histoire du Rap US. En effet, son profil enfantin et attachant (surtout à ses débuts) et la rapidité de son déclin (il serait devenu très dépressif), ainsi que les causes de son décès (overdose), auront profondément choqué les mentalités. Un procès a d'ailleurs lieu actuellement, dans lesquels 3 hommes qui lui auraient vendu des pilules contrefaites sont accusés de meurtre. Mais aujourd'hui, c'est pour un tout autre sujet que Mac Miller fait l'actu.

En effet, le rappeur GoldLink a écrit une longue lettre ouverte à Mac Miller sur son compte Instagram, dans laquelle il accuse avec des termes à peine dissimulés l'artiste décédé de plagiat. Il précise un peu sa pensée : l'album de Mac Miller, "The Devine Feminine", sorti en 2016, serait très très fortement inspiré du propre album de Goldlink, "and after that we didn' talk", sorti un an plus tôt. Deux projets dans lesquels les femmes sont omniprésentes. Il affirme que c'est après avoir écouté son propre projet, en sa compagnie, que Mac Miller s'et mis à faire ce style de rap avec ces textes là.

Anderson .Paak en featuring avec GoldLink sur un des morceaux en cause, a tenu à régir à ces propos, via un post sur Instagram, lui aussi. Avec un message extrêmement virulent, dans lequel il malmène GoldLink, qualifiant sa sortie de narcissique, égocentrique et irrespectueuse. Il lui rappelle que c'est uniquement grâce à Mac Miller qu'il a pu percer, car c'est lui qui a décidé d'emmener GoldLink en tournée et de lui donner de l'exposition.

Une passe d'armes assez inattendue de la part de deux rappeurs plutôt sans histoire, on espère que ça en restera là, en mémoire de Mac Miller.