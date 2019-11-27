Mac Miller : Anderson .Paak et Goldlink s'embrouillent à son sujet !

La mort de Mac Miller a marqué un jour noir de l'Histoire du Rap US. En effet, son profil enfantin et attachant (surtout à ses débuts) et la rapidité de son déclin (il serait devenu très dépressif), ainsi que les causes de son décès (overdose), auront profondément choqué les mentalités. Un procès a d'ailleurs lieu actuellement, dans lesquels 3 hommes qui lui auraient vendu des pilules contrefaites sont accusés de meurtre. Mais aujourd'hui, c'est pour un tout autre sujet que Mac Miller fait l'actu.
Mac Miller I’d be lying if I said I was surprised to hear that you died on us. Not because you were necessarily troubled, but because you were special and because of that, you were troubled. At your peak, you were the archetypal rapper all of us wanted to be; which was independent. But also just a kid with really bright eyes about life. I’ll keep it short because I want to continue our conversation for when it’s my time to go. But I think what made you and I special is that we weren’t always on the best terms. So I didn’t always have great things to say about you. When we were on the GO:OD AM tour, I played you my album “and after that we didn’t talk”, and you thought it was absolutely incredible. I released it under the“Soulection” label and the single for my album was called “Unique” ft. Anderson Paak, and that was your favorite song at the time. You loved it so much that you made the entire tour party listen to it, and surprised me with a cake after my set. I always thought you drove yourself insane about your own music. So much that, you would adopt styles as homage to those around you that you loved. That’s where our problem started. Divine Feminine was an actual blueprint of “and after that we didn’t talk”. Your single was called “Dang!” Ft. Anderson Paak...you had Souelction support you on the Divine Feminine tour and when I tried to contact you, about anything at all...you never hit me. A close mutual friend ended up just hittin’ my DJ saying “listen man, we love Link, but we just had to do what we had to do. And Mac said if he needs a verse at anytime, he got him” We are family, you could always call me. Afterwards, we seen each other at Coachella, and you put your head down like an innocent child, but I told you to pick it up and I hugged you like the brother you are to me. You were the first person brave enough to openly say “he’s dope.”, and gave me a platform. That meant more to me than anything else. 3 days before you died, I remember pullin up on you at the crib, walking in the house and seeing the Divine Feminine album plaque on the wall. I was so proud of you and what YOU created for yourself. And I’m forever grateful for that
En effet, le rappeur GoldLink a écrit une longue lettre ouverte à Mac Miller sur son compte Instagram, dans laquelle il accuse avec des termes à peine dissimulés l'artiste décédé de plagiat. Il précise un peu sa pensée : l'album de Mac Miller, "The Devine Feminine", sorti en 2016, serait très très fortement inspiré du propre album de Goldlink, "and after that we didn' talk", sorti un an plus tôt. Deux projets dans lesquels les femmes sont omniprésentes. Il affirme que c'est après avoir écouté son propre projet, en sa compagnie, que Mac Miller s'et mis à faire ce style de rap avec ces textes là.
Anderson .Paak en featuring avec GoldLink sur un des morceaux en cause, a tenu à régir à ces propos, via un post sur Instagram, lui aussi. Avec un message extrêmement virulent, dans lequel il malmène GoldLink, qualifiant sa sortie de narcissique, égocentrique et irrespectueuse. Il lui rappelle que c'est uniquement grâce à Mac Miller qu'il a pu percer, car c'est lui qui a décidé d'emmener GoldLink en tournée et de lui donner de l'exposition.
Une passe d'armes assez inattendue de la part de deux rappeurs plutôt sans histoire, on espère que ça en restera là, en mémoire de Mac Miller.
