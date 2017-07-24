Un titre de Take A Mic sera dans le nouveau jeu NBA 2k18 !

Devinez quel titre sera sur NBA 2k18 ?

Le retour du grand NBA 2K18 risque de faire très et on voit déjà les personnes qui vont nous zapper et s’enfermer dans leurs chambres pour briser des chevilles et crosser leurs potes.

Avec une grosse bande-son qui s’annonce lourd, on retrouve notre frenchie d’Orly, Take A Mic sur la Soundtrack de quoi nous faire saliver avant la sortie du jeu.

De plus, c’est sur Twitter que le rappeur du 94 annonce la bonne nouvelle, félicitations !

On vous laisse découvrir le reste de la playlist !

Feel So Good – Mase (Harlem World)

Gonna Make You Sweat (Everybody Dance Now) – C&C Music Factory (Gonna Make You Sweat)

Hip Hop Hooray – Naughty By Nature (19 Naughty III)

I Can’t Drive 55 – Sammy Hagar (The Essential Red Collection)

Jungle – X Ambassadors & Jamis N Commons (VHS)

Pour Some Sugar On Me – Def Leppard (Viva! Hysteria)

Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Could See – Busta Rhymes (When Disaster Strikes)

Shook Ones, Pt. II – Mobb Deep (The Infamous)

Sirius – The Alan Parsons Project (The Definitive Collection)

So Fresh, So Clean (Radio Mix) – OutKast (Stankonia)

The Walker – Fitz and The Tantrums (More Than Juste A Dream)

The Zoo – Scorpions (Animal Magnetism)

They Reminisce Over You – Pete Rock & C.L. Smooth (Mecca and The Soul Brother)

Victory – Diddy, Notorious B.I.G & Busta Rhymes (No Way Out)

93 ‘Til Infinity – Souls Of Mischief (93 ‘Til Infinity)

All of Me – Big Gigantic, Logic, Rozes (Brighter Future)

Am I Wrong – Anderson .Paak, ScHoolboy Q (Am I Wrong)

Birdwatching – The Shelters (The Shelters)

Can’t Have – Pitbull, Steven A. Clark Ape Drums (Can’t Have)

Comin Out Strong – Future, The Weeknd (HNDRXX)

Conrad Tokyo – A Tribe Called Quest (We got it from here)

Deep End (Tarro Remix) – THEY., Tarro (Deep End)

Do What I Want – Lil Uzi Vert (The Perfect LUV Tape)

Don’t Threaten Me With a Good Time – Panic! At The Disco (Death Of A Bachelor)

Hennythings Possible – Vintage Lee (PiMP)

HUMBLE. – Kendrick Lamar (DAMN.)

Juice (Know The Ledge) – Eric B. & Rakim (Gold)

Living Like Khaled – Cousin Stizz (Living Like Khaled)

Nas Is Like – Nas (I Am)

No Lie – Sean Paul, Dua Lipa (No Lie)

Portland – Drake, Quavo, Travis Scott (More Life)

Shock Horror – Shy Luv, JONES (Shock Horror EP)

Slam – Onyx (Bacdafucup)

Stand Back – PnB Rock, A Boogie Wit da Hoodie (GTTM)

Victory – Joey Bada$$ (Victory)

Wasatch Front – Dame D.O.L.L.A (The Letter O)

Wrote My Way Out – Nas, Dave East, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Aloe Blacc (The Hamilton Mixtape)

Hush – Linda Lind (Hush)

Aurora – RL Grime (Aurora)

1984 – Salmo (Hellvisback)

4 Vérités – Take a Mic (Bipolaire)

Chantaje – Shakira, Maluma (El Dorado)

CULT – Emis Killa (Terza Stagione)

Feel It – GTA, What So Not, Tinji Ige (Good Times Ahead)

Fever – Roosevelt (Roosevelt)

Human (Rudimental Remix) – Rag’n’Bone Man, Rudimental (Human Remixes)

Tokyo Drift – Woodie Smalls, K1D (Tokyo Drift)

U Don’t – Double K (U Don’t)